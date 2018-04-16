Fifth Third Bank in Cape Coral robbed; suspect sought
A robbery took place Monday afternoon at a Fifth Third Bank on Del Prado Boulevard South, the Cape Coral Police Department said.
The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at the bank on 2724 Del Prado Blvd. S. and area residents should expect an increased police presence for the next several hours.
A man was seen in handcuffs. The suspect is described as a man between 5’6″ and 5’7″ weighing approximately 200 pounds, wearing a blue hat and orange shirt, police said.
A firearm was displayed, but no injuries were reported, according to police.
St. Andrews School, located at 1509 SE 27th St., is on lockdown as a precaution, police said.
The circumsances leading up to the robbery were unclear.
Surveillance photos were released in hopes of finding the suspect:
