Experts warn consumers to verify before purchasing off online peer-to-peer sites

If a post says its associated with a business, consumers should call to verify it’s their advertisement.

Carrie Kerskie, director of the Identity Fraud Protection Institute at Hodges University, suggested conducting a reverse image search on google as a protective measure.

“So take that image and google has a reverse image search, so you just drag and drop it and it will show you if that image has been posted anywhere else,” Kerskie said. “This is great for cars, RV’s (and) boats.”

Follow the following guidelines when making a purchase:

Make sure the item is local to be able to check it out in person.

Meet in a neutral place and do not go along

Do not pay the seller in gift cards

Watch the segment above as WINK News investigative reporter Allison Gormly provides tips to avoid a fraudulent transaction.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

