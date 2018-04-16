Couple identified in Estero double homicide

Two people were killed Tuesday morning near the Estero Community Park on Corkscrew Road have been identified, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Serafin “Danny” Lorenzo, Jr., 53, and Deana K. Lorenzo, 50, were found dead after deputies responded around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to 9300 block of Corkscrew Road.

The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff’s office.

The circumstances leading up to the killings and if any arrests were made is unclear.

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.

MORE: Double homicide investigation underway in Estero

Writer: Rachel Ravina