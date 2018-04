SWFL to ‘eat, drink, stink’ at 93X Garlic Fest

Southwest Florida residents can partake in various garlic-flavored dishes Sunday at 93X Garlic Fest.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St.

Admission costs $10 per person.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina