Strong storms pass through SWFL Sunday evening

Strong thunderstorms and wind gusts ripped through Southwest Florida Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours.

The system is part of the same powerful weather front that has been working its way through the central U.S. this week, causing damage and spawning at least one tornado.

On Fort Myers Beach, WINK News’ Oliver Redsten captured the initial impact of the system as it made its way on land from the Gulf.

Waves could be seen crashing onto shore and wind gusts topping 30 mph were recorded.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown