Rain & storms, windy for Sunday

There will be a high of 87 degrees with areas of wind, rain and storms Sunday, WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

The potential for severe weather here in Southwest Florida could include a chance for wind and heavy rain, Silverang said. A waterspout cannot be ruled out as well.

Showers and storms are expected to come through Southwest Florida in the late afternoon into the evening hours, Silverang said.

