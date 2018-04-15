Neighbors mourn woman killed in Lehigh Acres homicide Saturday

“There was a tragedy here at this house,” said Lehigh Acres resident Joe Madden.

Family and friends are waiting patiently as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office works to figure out how someone was killed inside a Lehigh Acres house Saturday night.

“Tragedy, she was a great woman. Her husband is in ICU, he’s a great man,” Madden said.

People close to the family living in the home say an unfortunate attack left one person dead and another fighting for his life.

Now, detectives are working to determine how the incident started. As the investigation unfolds, family and friends say they hope justice will be served.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated.

