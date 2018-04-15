Investigators provide new details on Fort Myers Beach murder case

Investigators from all over the country are working to find a woman they say killed two people, including one person vacationing on Fort Myers Beach.

MORE: ‘Losing Streak Lois’ had apparent gambling addiction, police say

Lois Riess is accused of murdering 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson on Fort Myers Beach earlier this week. She’s also accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, taking off with his car and stealing $20,000 from his bank account.

“Suspect Riess, although she make look like anyone’s mother or grandmother, she’s an absolute cold blooded murderer. She was observed last on April 5 at about 7:45 p.m. through video surveillance befriending our victim locally on Fort Myers Beach,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Riess was last spotted in Texas.

“We can estimate how long that the deceased had been there. We don’t have an exact time frame, we can estimate. I can tell you that the suspect fled Lee county to an unknown direction. She’s at large at this time,” Marceno said.

Lee County detectives and the U.S. Marshall’s Office think Riess may be running short on resources after being on the run, and could even be looking for another victim to befriend and kill who looks like her.

“Unknown why or where she’s traveling to but we do know she’s on the run and again, as her resources go away, she may strike again. Everyone must use extreme caution and help us and assist us to bring this fugitive to justice,” Marceno said.

Marceno thinks Riess may be heading to Mexico, which is why he’s pushing for the nation’s help before she can strike again, or get across the border.

“She could be anywhere at this time,” Marceno said. “Our suspect loves to gamble, she loves casinos, she could be anywhere at anytime. She is armed, she is dangerous, she looks like anyone’s mother or grandmother. She will smile, she’s calculated and she’s a killer on the loose.”

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown