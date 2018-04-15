Homicide investigation underway in Lehigh Acres

A homicide investigation is happening on Acacia Avenue, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a disturbance around 8:45 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 1800 block of Acacia Avenue. The scene is active.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s identity and the circumstances leading up to the investigation are unclear.

