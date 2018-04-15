Florida man asks about stealing beer; learns it means jail

A Florida man asked the store clerk, “What would happen if I stole some beer?” Police said Christopher Maxwell, 33, soon found out.

Sebastian police told TCPalm.com Maxwell entered a convenience store at 2:30 a.m. Friday but was told he couldn’t buy beer because alcohol sales are banned in the city between 1 and 7 a.m. In response to Maxwell’s question, the clerk replied she would call 911. Maxwell still grabbed two 18-packs of Bud Light and left. The clerk did as she said.

Police found Maxwell nearby with an 18-pack in each hand. Officers said he struggled when they tried to arrest him.

“Upon exiting my patrol vehicle, I gave several commands for Maxwell to stop walking, but he refused and took a bladed stance towards me,” an officer wrote in an affidavit, TCPalm.com reports.

He remained jailed Sunday on charges of petty theft and battery on a police officer. Records don’t show if he has an attorney.

Author: CBS News