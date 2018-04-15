Crews working to extinguish mulch fire in Collier County

A mulch fire is currently burning in Collier County, according to the PIO of North Collier Fire.

The fire is located at Immokalee Road and Jones Mining Road.

The fire call came in around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Around a dozen crews are working the scene. Heavy winds have caused the fire to spread, authorities say.

What sparked the fire is unclear at this time. The size of the fire is estimated to be around six acres.

