206M eggs voluntarily recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

There were 206,749,248 eggs from Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said Sunday.

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported, according to a release from the FDA.

Salmonella Braenderup is an organism that can cause an infection in young children, people with weakened immune systems and frail or elderly people, according to the FDA. Those affected can experience fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The eggs were distributed from a farm in Hyde County, N.C. and went to various restaurants and retail stores by direct delivery in the following states:

Colorado

Florida

New Jersey

New York,

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

West Virginia

Those who has purchased Rose Acre Farms shell eggs should stop use and return them for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call the company between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST at 855-215-5730.

Rose Acre Farms is located in Seymour, Ind.

For a complete list of the recalled shell eggs, visit the FDA’s website.