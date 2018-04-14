Teen wins Florida’s Seven Mile Bridge Run

Two Florida runners have won the annual footrace across the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s longest bridge.

Marathon high school junior Aydan Child posted the fastest time of 40 minutes and one second at Saturday’s Seven Mile Bridge Run. He is 17.

The women’s division was won by 39-year-old Laura DiBella of Fernandina Beach, Florida, with a time of 42:43.

Second place went to 31-year-old Jennifer Absher, of Melbourne, Florida, at 43:56, while 30-year-old Simona Zacharova, of Delray Beach, Florida, placed third at 47:52.

Second- and third-place winners in the men’s division were 34-year-old Nicholas Brazier Alvarado with a time of 40:27, and 28-year-old Tuan Nguyen, 28, who completed the race in 40:36. Both are from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The event attracted 1,500 participants.

Author: Associate Press