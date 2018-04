People march for science through downtown Fort Myers

On Saturday, people marched downtown in Fort Myers hoping to raise awareness for scientific integrity.

Participants marched the streets from Centennial Park to the old courthouse.

People who took part in the march say they did so to raise awareness about what’s happening to science and the planet.

WINK News’ Chris Grisby has the story in the clip above.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown