North Fort Myers woman killed in crash early Saturday

A 32-year-old North Fort Myers woman died in a traffic crash overnight.

The incident happened at 2:07 a.m. Saturday on State Road 31 in Lee County, according to the incident report.

Ashley Lorraine Sullivan was travelling south on SR-31. A second vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Kenneth Archer, was travelling north on the same road. Archer’s vehicle then drifted over the center line on the draw bridge over the Caloosahatchee River, according to the report.

Archer’s vehicle collided head-on with Sullivan’s vehicle.

Sullivan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.