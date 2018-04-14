Fort Myers

Mostly sunny, warm temps for Saturday

Published: April 14, 2018 6:36 AM EDT

There will be a high of 90 degrees with a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures Saturday, WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

There is no expectation of rain activity Saturday in Southwest Florida, according to Silverang.

“We are anticipating some rain and even storms during the second half of your Sunday here in Southwest Florida,” Silverang said.

There is a possibility for hail, lightning and gusting winds during Sunday’s storm, according to Brooke.

