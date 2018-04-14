Mostly sunny, warm temps for Saturday

There will be a high of 90 degrees with a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures Saturday, WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

There is no expectation of rain activity Saturday in Southwest Florida, according to Silverang.

“We are anticipating some rain and even storms during the second half of your Sunday here in Southwest Florida,” Silverang said.

There is a possibility for hail, lightning and gusting winds during Sunday’s storm, according to Brooke.

SUNDAY STORM OUTLOOK: Rain & storms expected, especially the 2nd half of the day. Few storms could be strong to possibly severe. Potential squall line. Damaging wind would be the main concern, however, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. #swfl pic.twitter.com/xZTpMVfdbu — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) April 13, 2018