CAPE CORAL

Man dies from injuries sustained at Cape shooting range

Published: April 14, 2018 2:57 PM EDT
Updated: April 14, 2018 2:58 PM EDT

A 23-year-old Cape Coral man died Saturday from injuries sustained at Shoot Center in the Cape.

The man apparently shot himself in the head Friday, police say. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives believe this to be a suicide based on the preliminary investigation, but an official determination will not be made until the conclusion of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

