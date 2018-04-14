Law enforcement agencies play in annual softball tournament Saturday

The Florida State Attorney’s Office representing SWFL held their 16th annual softball tournament Saturday morning.

Law enforcement agencies from all over SWFL spent the day playing softball and games with their families.

From a home run derby to children’s face painting, the state attorney’s office says the annual event is another way of showing their appreciation to law enforcement.

“We want to show our appreciation for what law enforcement throughout southwest Florida does everyday. We have a great partnership with law enforcement and the community and it has resulted in having the lowest overall crime rate in this state,” said Steve Russell with the 20th judicial circuit.

All of the proceeds from the event are going to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown