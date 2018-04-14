Families share stories of heartbreak at victims’ rights event in Centennial Park

The state attorney’s office hosted a victim’s rights event Saturday afternoon in Centennial Park in Fort Myers.

It capped off National Victim’s Rights week by working to reach out to those affected directly by horrific experiences. Families spoke out about how they’ve worked to move forward.

Dozens of victims were in attendance, many sharing heartbreaking stories of losing loved ones to crime in SWFL.

The state attorney’s office says this year’s event was aimed at “expanding the circle” to provide help to the victims of crime.

Many local organizations were also there to offer resources and support. But some victims took the opportunity to renew calls for justice for their loved ones.

One theme present at the day’s event from both victims and law enforcement, was if you see something or you know something about a crime—say something.

