Families brought together through autism acceptance event in Fort Myers

April is Autism Acceptance Month.

On Saturday, Family Initiative Incorporated partnered with Lee County Schools to hold their second annual Autism Acceptance Event at Christ Community Church.

Kids from all over SWFL played a wide variety of interactive games. Instructors also educated adults on the importance of autism acceptance in schools and the workplace.

Event organizers say bringing families together who may face similar circumstances is extremely valuable.

“Obviously the families we work with, they go through a lot. I think for them to come together today and meet each other, we saw a lot of the families networking, connecting, communicating, which to us is really awesome,” said David Brown with Family Initiative Incorporated.

More than 100 families from all over SWFL attended Saturday’s free event.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown