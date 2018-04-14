Deputies swarm Lehigh Acres neighborhood

Officer in Lehigh Acres swarmed a neighborhood late Saturday night.

Witnesses say they heard police sirens speeding by and helicopters circling overhead. Then a short time later, that chase ended at 17th Street West and Clark Avenue.

According to one man at the scene, a deputy told him there was a stabbing inside a home.

Neighbors also say they saw a Medflight helicopter land to transport one of the victims to the hospital.

Hear from the man who said he saw the whole scene play out in the clip above.

Count on WINK News to update this story as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown