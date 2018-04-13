Sketch released of person of interest in attempted sexual battery case. Photos via the Fort Myers Police Department
Fort Myers

Sketch released of person of interest in attempted sexual battery case

Published: April 13, 2018 3:06 PM EDT

Surveillance photos and a sketch were released Friday afternoon of a person of interest in an attempted sexual battery case.

The assault happened on April 6 at the Westwood Apartments, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call FMPD detective Jose Gomez at 239-851-8049, share a tip on the FMPD website, or by text to 847411 and include the keyword FMPD.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online or by submitting information on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer:Katherine Viloria
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media