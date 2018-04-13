Sketch released of person of interest in attempted sexual battery case

Surveillance photos and a sketch were released Friday afternoon of a person of interest in an attempted sexual battery case.

The assault happened on April 6 at the Westwood Apartments, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call FMPD detective Jose Gomez at 239-851-8049, share a tip on the FMPD website, or by text to 847411 and include the keyword FMPD.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online or by submitting information on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Katherine Viloria