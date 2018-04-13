‘Losing Streak Lois’ had apparent gambling addiction, police say

The motive still isn’t clear as to why Lois Reiss ended up on Fort Myers Beach, eventually killing Pamela Hutchinson, stealing her money, ID and car.

But her family says she had a problem with gambling—even stealing money from her own family to do so.

“The addiction is still there. She had to find a way to get money—and she hurt someone here in our community,” said FGCU clinical coordinator Yaro Garcia.

Reiss is a mother from Minnesota, now wanted for two murders—of Hutchinson and her husband.

“Reiss’ mode of operation is to befriend women who resemble her and steal her identity,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

She’s still on the run, and was last spotted in Texas after fleeing Florida.

The day after allegedly killing her husband, Reiss was spotted at a casino. Police say her gambling addiction tore her family apart.

Minnesota news outlets report that in 2016, Reiss stole over $100,000 from her sister. She was ordered to pay it back, but never did.

Garcia says it’s likely to have pushed Reiss over the edge.

“The extreme, maybe killing a person, maybe stealing an identity, doing whatever it takes to gamble one more time,” Garcia said.

Garcia says that a gambling addiction could explain Reiss’ killing of Hutchinson on Fort Myers Beach.

“Ms. Hutchinson’s purse was found to be in disarray, and all cash, credit cards and identification appeared to be removed,” Marceno said.

“What happens to people who have this type of addiction is almost the same as a heroin addict or any other drug. It’s just as powerful,” Garcia added.

Investigators say Reiss was last spotted in South Texas driving the stolen Acura TL registered to Hutchinson and using her name as an alias.

Mexican authorities are also aware, and are on alert looking for someone that fits her description.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown