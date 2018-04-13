Lehigh Acres man on mission to keep city clean from garbage

Mike Magnant and his dog named Fred are on a mission to cleanup trash from the streets of Lehigh Acres.

Magnant invited neighbors to join him Friday at the Williams Park on 1400 West 5th Street in his fight against trash.

“It all started out by just cleaning up around her [Magnant’s daughter] bus stop. Then cleaning all the way back to our house, and then it sorta turned into a Forest Gump thing, I just kept going and going,” Magnant said.

While it’s not easy, Magnant said he’s devoted almost every day to cleaning up trash since his family moved to Lehigh Acres six months ago.

“We find unfortunately things like diapers all over the place. I mean what type of parent does that? We also find a lot of kid’s stuff … candy wrappers, little juice drinks,” Magnant said.

Magnant plans to continue cleaning up the city for as long as their is garbage to collect.

“It takes a village to fix a village,” Magnant said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria