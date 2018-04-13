Lee County law enforcement ‘Torch Run’ takes place Friday

Lee County law enforcement are participating in the “Law Enforcement Torch Run” Friday morning.

The annual run, which benefits Special Olympics Florida, will be taking place.starts at 8:00 a.m. and runs until approximately 10:00 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The route for runners starts at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Six Mile Cypress and runs northbound along US 41, Daniels Parkway and Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

Traffic is expected to be delayed in these areas. Use an alternate route if possible.