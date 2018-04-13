Fort Myers man found guilty of attempted second-degree murder

A 20-year-old man was found guilty Thursday of attempted second-degree murder, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Justus Divine Pierce, of Fort Myers, was accused of stalking two men in April 2017, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Pierce reportedly drove past one of the men’s home, off of Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral, while the victims were outside before firing several gunshots at them, the State Attorney’s Office said.

One of the victim’s ran away and the other got in his car and drove away, the State Attorney’s Office said. Pierce chased one of the victim’s throughout the city until he was apprehended by police.

Pierce was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He could face up to 75 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Writer: Katherine Viloria