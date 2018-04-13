FDOT mulls expansion of Harborview Rd. in Charlotte Harbor

The Florida Department of Transportation is considering different options to expand Harborview Road in Charlotte County.

The nearly $29 million project would widen Harborview Road to four lanes, two lanes in each direction, from Melbourne Street to Interstate 75.

Nearby residents said the only reason the department wants the expansion is to support the traffic influx from Allegiant Air’s Sunseeker Resort.

The department said the project is meant to meet future traffic needs and improve safety and emergency evacuation.

The project would include sidewalks, bike lanes, a median and roundabouts at both ends.

