Bonita Springs Floor Covering owner arrested for operating without a contractors license

The owner of a Bonita flooring company turned himself in to authorities and was arrested Thursday.

Chris Pascale, owner of Bonita Springs Floor Covering, faces charges of operating as a general contractor without a license. Pascale is accused of contracting with painters, electricians, and plumbers to do kitchen and bathroom remodeling.

Floor companies don’t need to be licensed if all they do is flooring but Pascale’s company is accused of hiring subcontractors to do other work which does require a license.

Bonita Springs Flooring has been at the center of a months-long WINK News investigation where 20 people have filed complaints against the company and the president, Pascale. The complaints were filed with the WINK News investigative office, The Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and The Better Business Bureau.

The Florida Attorney General’s office and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation have open investigations on Pascale.

Pascale said while mistakes were made, his situation is not what it seems. We asked him to comment about all the people who have complained about him and his business. He says some of the people we mentioned had already been handled, and he’s working hard to correct everything.

He also promised to sit down with us on camera next week for an interview to elaborate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

More than a dozen complaints against Bonita Springs Floor Covering

Remodeling ‘nightmare’ for some customers of Bonita Springs Floor Covering

As complaints rack up against floor company, former employee says he hasn’t been paid

Lack of follow through leaves Bonita floor covering customers floored