‘Armed & dangerous’: Multi-state fugitive targeting women who look like her

A 56-year-old woman accused of killing her husband in Minnesota is wanted in connection to an April murder on Fort Myers Beach, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Lois Riess, who remains at large, is considered “armed and dangerous” and faces charges of murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal use of personal identification, deputies said.

The body of David Riess, Lois’ husband, was found in late March in rural Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Lois is accused of fatally shooting her husband multiple times and stealing about $20,000 from his business.

Lois is now believed to be connected to the murder of Pamela Hutchinson, 59, who was found dead on April 9 at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Old San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, deputies said.

Hutchinson’s identification cards, cash and credit cards were all stolen from her purse, deputies said. Hutchinson’s white Acura TL with a Florida licence plate of Y37TAA was also stolen.

More: 1 found dead in Fort Myers Beach apartment; deemed homicide

“Riess’ motive of operation is to befriend women who resemble her and steal their identity,” Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said. “US Marshals are actively involved in a national search for this dangerous fugitive.”

It’s believed Riess has fled Southwest Florida and has traveled to the area of Corpus Christi, Texas, deputies said. Her current whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Previous story: US Marshals searching for Minnesota murder suspect in SWFL

Writer: Katherine Viloria