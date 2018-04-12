MGN
Port Charlotte

Verizon outage could impact 911 calls in Charlotte County

Published: April 12, 2018 9:45 PM EDT
Updated: April 12, 2018 9:50 PM EDT

Verizon Communications was experiencing an outage Thursday evening that could impact regular and 911 calls, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The company advised the outage, due to a fiber cut, could last several hours to repair, the sheriff’s office tweeted around 9:40 p.m.

To view the outage map, click here. 

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available. 

Writer:Katherine Viloria
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media