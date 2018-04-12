Verizon outage could impact 911 calls in Charlotte County

Verizon Communications was experiencing an outage Thursday evening that could impact regular and 911 calls, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The company advised the outage, due to a fiber cut, could last several hours to repair, the sheriff’s office tweeted around 9:40 p.m.

We will update as we have more information. — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) April 13, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria