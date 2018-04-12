Universal to offer discounted tickets for Florida residents

According to Universal Orlando’s official blog, the theme park will offer $42 tickets to Floridians.

“With our Florida Resident 4-Day Ticket, you can experience all the awesome at Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™,” their website says.

Residents can use the tickets to attend the parks from now until June 28 with no blackout dates. Tickets also must be purchased online.

The multi-day ticket packs knock off a considerable charge, with single-day, single-park passes running at $115.

