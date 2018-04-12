SWFL Marshal’s Office searching for Minnesota murder suspect

The vehicle of a 56-year-old woman accused of killing her husband in Minnesota was found abandoned in Florida, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Lois Riess, who remains at large, faces second-degree murder charges in the March shooting death of her husband, David Riess, according to KIMT. She is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office in Fort Myers confirmed Thursday they’re working with their office in Minnesota to try and locate Lois.

Lois was believed to be driving a 2005 white Cadillac Escalade that was found in Florida earlier this week, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. Investigators now believe she is driving a stolen white Acura TL with a Florida licence plate of Y37TAA.

There has been at least 38 leads on Lois’ whereabouts over the last week, according to David Riess’ uncle Van Schoonover. Some of the leads have included Fort Myers.

Law enforcement also believe Lois stole over $20,000 from her deceased husband’s business.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

SUSPECT SEARCH UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced new information in the search for Lois Riess, who is… Posted by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday, April 12, 2018

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Katherine Viloria