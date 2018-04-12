Student teams up with FGCU to make applications easier

A Southwest Florida college student wants to make it easier for students to apply for medical school.

Her idea to improve medical school applications could win a national entrepreneurial contest. She’s teaming up with FGCU to make that idea a reality.

Pre-med student, Katelyn Sullivan, is an idea machine. A senior at FGCU, she’s got over 100 ideas that used to just be daydreams.

“I never did anything with them because I didn’t have the money or the mentorship or the resources,” Sullivan said.

As she prepared for medical school, she found a big problem in the application process. Med schools are unclear about all of their requirements to get in.

Sullivan aligned with the FGCU entrepreneur program to create a solution. She created Fledgelink.

“Once the student logs in, they are put onto a timeline, starting at their freshman year,” said Sullivan. “It takes these big requirements.”

The program then acts as a road map for academic and extracurricular requirements. It guides students as they meet the requirements for particular medical schools.

Faculty were taken with the idea. The entrepreneurs program gave her guidance and seed money for the project.

“Entrepreneurs have to have grit. They have to be determined, and she’s a determined lady,” said Dr. Sandra Kauanui who works at the Institute for Entrepreneurship.

FGCU is beta testing the program, then Sullivan will pitch to other schools. She’s got a big pitch this weekend at the Schultz Enterprise Competition in Minnesota.

“I’m excited to meet the other amazing undergrads and it’s an honor to go,” said Sullivan.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft