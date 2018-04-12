Miami Beach police rescue legally blind woman from fire

A Miami Beach police officer was on patrol when he saw and smelled smoke on Monday. He responded to a house nearby that was up in flames.

A man had made it outside but his wife was still inside the house. The police officer was able to pull the woman, who is legally blind, to safety.

The officer made his way through the smoking home to get to the woman and was able to guide her outside, all of which was recorded on his body camera.

Watch the footage of the rescue above.