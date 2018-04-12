Make sure your home sells like hotcakes!

An estimated 5.5 million homes were sold in the US in 2017. Even if things like cleaning up before an open house may seem like common sense, below is some advice for you if you are trying to sell your home.

“I think sellers really get in trouble because they think their property; they’ve lived there, they love it, they have an attachment to it. They think everybody else is going to love it and have an attachment to it. Instead people are going to come in and criticize it and they are going to say it’s not worth what you think it’s worth,” said Edward Storey, Esq., Managing Partner of Storey Law Group, P.A.

So spruce things up before you sell! One big turn off is popcorn ceilings. Instead of scraping the popcorn ceiling off, try installing a layer of ceiling-grade gypsum board over it. It’s cost efficient and only lowers ceiling height by about 1/2 an inch. Another tip, consider hiring a professional stager. They temporarily transform your home to make it look like a model house, and the fees typically range from $500 to $5,000 or more, depending on your home’s square footage and number of rooms that are being staged. Insufficient storage can turn off buyers too, so remove at least half of the things you have stored in those cramped closets. Small storage areas seem roomier when they are half empty. And watch out for insufficient lighting. Dark, shadowy areas can create an uncomfortable atmosphere and make rooms or hallways appear dirty. Open all curtains and blinds, and turn on all lights before showings.

Remove knick-knacks and appliances from counter tops to make things look less cluttered, and ditch the personal family photos. It’s better if a new family can envision themselves living there.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire