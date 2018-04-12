Lee commissioner to address traffic, safety concerns over Estero development

A Lee County Commissioner will sit down Thursday to hear residents’ concerns over new developments in Estero.

Many residents who live in communities like the Preserve are worried about their safety as dump trucks and semi-trailer trucks often speed on Corkscrew Road.

“Safety is the number one. Getting out of the community in the morning and the evening is very, very difficult,” said Kevin Tolliver, the board president at the Preserve.

Residents are hoping to discuss an overall plan to improve traffic in the area and guarantee safety on the road while construction projects continue with Commissioner Larry Kiker.

“The area right across from us is going to be developed. The area down is going to be developed. On this side is going to be developed. Where’s all the traffic going to go?” Estero resident Pam Jenkins said.

The meeting is expected to take place at 6 p.m. at the clubhouse at the Preserve off of Corkscrew Road.

Reporter: Kim Powell

