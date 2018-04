At least 1 killed in Lehigh Acres crash

At least one person was killed Thursday evening in a crash on Joel Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on the 1300 block of Joel Boulevard, troopers said. There are no roadblocks at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck remain unclear.

Writer: Katherine Viloria