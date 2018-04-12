Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection with Saturday homicide

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a weekend homicide, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Ligonde, of Lehigh Acres is accused of participating in the crime and faces charges of homicide and robbery with a firearm, according to a sheriff’s office booking sheet.

Deputies responded Saturday to a crash at the intersection of 31st Street West and Ruth Avenue in Lehigh Acres and found a deceased man who suffered several gunshot wounds inside a silver Dodge Caravan.

The man, later identified as Hinso Estreplit, was a self-employed taxi driver who was “simply a hard worker providing for his family,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno.

Marceno announced the details of the weekend crime at a press conference Thursday morning on 14750 Six Mile Cypress Parkway. The investigation later revealed this stemmed from a robbery.

Marceno added the victim appeared to be “set up for this crime and then brutally and senselessly murdered.”

This was an isolated incident not related to the other homicides that happened over the course of this week in Lee County, according to Marceno.

The additional circumstances involved in this homicide were unclear, however, the active investigation is ongoing.

Writer: Rachel Ravina