Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate retired by the World Meteorological Organization

Published: April 12, 2018 9:59 AM EDT

Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate are now hurricane names that won’t be repeated.

The World Meteorological Organization’s Region IV Hurricane Committee officially retired the four names on Thursday.

The decision was made following the extensive hurricane damage to the United States and Caribbean in 2017.

According to NOAA, storm names are retired if the storms were deadly and destructive. Otherwise names are used on a six-year cycle.

Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel are the names that will replace those retired

 

