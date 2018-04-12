Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate retired by the World Meteorological Organization

Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate are now hurricane names that won’t be repeated.

The World Meteorological Organization’s Region IV Hurricane Committee officially retired the four names on Thursday.

The decision was made following the extensive hurricane damage to the United States and Caribbean in 2017.

According to NOAA, storm names are retired if the storms were deadly and destructive. Otherwise names are used on a six-year cycle.

Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel are the names that will replace those retired

The retirement by the WMO hurricane committee of 2017's Harvey, Irma, Maria & Nate brings the number of names retired from the Atlantic basin to 86. Names were first given to tropical storms in 1953. @NOAA @NWS @NHC_Atlantic https://t.co/CVg6ADhIDT pic.twitter.com/2plQQOE7aF — Natl Hurricane Ctr (@NWSNHC) April 12, 2018

