Conagra Brands is recalling 135,159 pounds of their Salisbury steak products due to possible foreign matter contamination.

The products, comprised of poultry, pork, and beef, have been potentially contaminated extraneous materials, specifically bone, the USDA discovered.

Details about the product

The family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018. The recall pertains to the 27-ounce cartons containing plastic, shrink-wrapped packages containing six pieces of “Banquet Family Size Salisbury Steaks and Brown Gravy Made with Chicken Pork, and Beef.”

The packages have lot code 5006-8069-10-05 and a “Best By” date of Sept. 1, 2019 printed on the package. The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



What happened?

The problem was discovered after the firm received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

I bought it. Now what?

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.

Information for this article was provided by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Author: CBS 46 Atlanta