Cape residents concerned over speeding near utilities project

The Utilities Expansion Project in northern Cape Coral is raising safety concerns among residents as drivers speed down dirt roads.

Residents who live near the intersection of Northwest 3rd Terrace and Northwest 7th Avenue are frustrated and said nothing is being done to prevent drivers from exceeding the speed limit.

“People that cut through this part of Cape Coral, they don’t believe in following the speed signs at all,” resident John Black said.

The Cape Coral Police Department said they’re aware of the construction zones and are patrolling the area.

Crews are digging up roads to install water, sewer and irrigation lines — the goal is to eventually hook up homes to the city’s utilities.

Residents said speeding cars are only adding to the mess.

“A lot of dust is kicked up, but that’s pretty typical for a construction area. You see mainly sand and dust,” resident Heaven Grinsell said.

Police advise drivers that speeding through work zones will result in an increased fine.

The construction will continue into 2019.

