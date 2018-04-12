Affordable housing hot topic in Collier County

Commissioner Penny Taylor is fighting for affordable housing in Collier County as rent continues to increase.

“Are we gonna continue to be a retirement community or are we gonna grow and say we can be more diverse than this?” Taylor said.

ULI, a group that studies development around the country, shifted their focus to Collier County.

The Board of County Commissioners tabled a decision to move forward with plans to build affordable housing until April 24.

Taylor said some people are stuck in their own ways and their own world — not realizing who actually holds low income jobs.

“You hear people saying, ‘I don’t want low income next to me,'” Taylor said. “Oh so you don’t want a teacher now? You don’t want a nurse?”

Brianna Moncada, a pastry chef at the Quail West Country Club, said she can’t afford to live in Collier County. She’s commuted back and forth from Cape Coral to Collier County for approximately four years.

“It’s nice they’re opening all these luxury apartments but it comes with a price many people cant afford,” Moncada said.

Moncada said it’s been a stressful commute.

“It takes a toll on your car, Moncada said. “I had to put so many miles on it I had to by a new car just to go to work basically.”

Commissioner said she’s encouraged by community engagement despite the slow process.

Taylor is hosting a town meeting to discuss affordable housing at 6 p.m. on April 17 at the South Regional Library on 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

