Zombicon shooting suspect gets trial date

A trial date was set for Jose Bonilla, suspect in the Zombicon shooting, on Wednesday.

In court Wednesday, the focus was on Bonilla’s mental health. His defense attorney believes his client may not be mentally fit to stand trial.

Bonilla’s attorney got permission for the doctors examining Bonilla to review video of interviews and statements from Bonilla throughout the 2-year investigation.

Bonilla was arrested on February 26 and charged with second degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

The judge pushed the start date of the trial to April 20.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft