Brenna Spencer's gun-toting graduation photo has generated controversy on social media. BRENNA SPENCER / TWITTER
Chattanooga, Ten.

Woman’s gun-toting “graduation photo” sparks backlash online

Published: April 11, 2018 8:28 PM EDT

A University of Tennessee Chattanooga senior’s graduation photo has generated controversy on social media. In the photo, Brenna Spencer is seen wearing a bright pink “Women for Trump” T-shirt with white jeans. A black handgun is tucked into her waistband.

Spencer shared the photo on Twitter Saturday and captioned the post: “I don’t take normal college graduation photos.”

Some of her followers praised the photo.

Others condemned the photo and the message.

According to CBS News affiliate WTVR-TV, the photo was reportedly taken outside of the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, which bans firearms inside.

