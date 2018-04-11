Union reps, lawmakers react to new law preventing teacher-student relationships

A law was signed by Gov. Rick Scott designed to prevent inappropriate relationships between teachers and students.

CS/HB 495: K-12 Public Education was a statewide bill signed into law Friday.

A parent spoke with Florida House Rep. Ray Rodrigues about Jennifer Hambling, a former Estero High School teacher who was accused by staff members of having an inappropriate relationship with a male student.

Hambling resigned after an investigation began, but the district later dropped the investigation, according to emails sent to Principal Clayton D. Simmons from multiple staff members.

The student allegedly involved with Hambling was 18 years old, which is not illegal, however, updated protocol would be illegal regardless of age.

Rogrigues said this incident involving Hambling was the inspiration for the bill.

Prior to the law, Rodrigues said teachers kept their teacher certification.

“It was not unusual for an investigation to be initiated and for a teacher to just leave and keep their teacher certification and go get hired in another school district,” Rodrigues said.

Investigations into any accusation need to be completed even if if the teacher resigns under this new law, according to information based on the new law. Parents and potential employers for the accused teacher will also be notified.

Amanda Boots, a parent of a 15-year-old student, said she’d like to be made aware of any inappropriate misconduct.

“Yes I would wanna know,” Boots said. “I would like to be notified as well either through him or through the school that something is inappropriate going on.”

Mark Castellano, president of the Teacher’s Association of Lee County, shed light on the potential for false accusations.

“The vast majority of accusations like this are shown to be false,” Castellano said.

Castellano also expressed concerns with the possible repercussions of instructors who are falsely accused.

“A career can be ruined in one simple accusation,” Castellano said.

Law enforcement also gets involved in the event of evidence of misconduct.

MORE: Ex-Estero High teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

Reporter: Britni McDonald

