Spotify and Hulu join forces for $13 subscription bundle

Spotify on Wednesday announced a new bundle deal called “Spotify Premium, now with Hulu” that combines the two subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

The deal bundles the $9.99 Spotify Premium subscription and the standard $7.99 Hulu with Limited Commercials tier, for a $5 saving. The first month will only cost $10.99, too.

The offer is available to current Spotify Premium customers, and you can either be new to Hulu or an existing subscriber as long as you switch the billing to Spotify.

The offer starts Wednesday, April 11, and is set to expire on May 10. The two companies say the deal is expected to extend to non-Spotify Premium users in the future. Sign up for the Spotify-Hulu deal here.

Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming service with 157 million active users, while Hulu offers 75,000 ad-supported shows and movies from broadcasters including 21st Century Fox, Disney, NBC Universal and CBS (which owns CNET).

Spotify has made you a handy chart, too.

Author: CBS News