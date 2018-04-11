Old Naples getting an upgrade with new hotel

The Naples Planning Advisory Board approved new renderings to build Old Naples Hotel, a brand new 109-room hotel off Third Street South, today.

A new hotel could bring more traffic, but Old Naples residents don’t seem to mind the new addition.

“We’re all about ‘more people, the merrier,'” said General Manager of The Bevy Jared Charles. “We want more small businesses around here. We want more people to enjoy the Old Naples life we all enjoy living.”

Charles also says a new hotel means new business.

“It would revitalize things, and move people from the north back down this way to kind of enjoy what we have to offer here in Naples,” Charles said. “It’s a beautiful area, the hotel will really do great justice for us.”

The Old Naples Hotel will replace a plaza that neighbors say has been empty for years.

“Sad, it’s very sad because it’s empty and no ones taking advantage of it, and it’s a beautiful location,” said Naples resident Beverley Nye-Vanier.

Yet some residents say their biggest concerns is the size of the hotel, and bringing more people means more congestion for the area.

“I think a hotel would be awesome, but it’s going to make it pretty hard to get a reservation down here,” Nye-Vanier said.

Old Naples resident Osmin Conde says he has lived in Old Naples his whole life, and by building this hotel, it would bring people back to his part of the town.

“Especially during season, you have people that are from out of town that they don’t own townhomes (sic) right here, there will be a hotel they can use to enjoy the beautiful amenities down here,” Conde said.

Some say the hotel is great for when family comes to visit.

“It will be a place for our kids to stay. They won’t have to stay with us,” said Dennis Vanier.

The project still has to go before city council on May 16 for final approval.

If approved, hotel officials say they will need more than a year to go into construction.

Hotel officials also say they would help pay for any infrastructure improvements needed for the intersection of Gordon Drive and Broad Avenue.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Emily Ford