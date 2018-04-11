Necklace found with human remains in North Naples

A necklace found on the skeletal remains of man could be the key to help identifying him, according to the Naples Police Department.

The human remains were found on April 2 in a mangrove estuary along the east side of the Gordon River on the 1400 block of 5th Avenue South, police said.

A profile of the skeleton remains indicate that the victim is male and was 30 years of age, police said. The man was previously missing four front teeth and suffered from and abscessed molar.

A thin, gold, Figaro necklace with a round, gold and white stone charm with the word “FAITH” and an olive branch was located around the victim’s neck, police said. The charm also contains a peach dove depicted out of white stones.

The Naples Police Department, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Gulf Coast University Forensic Anthropology Department is investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naples Police Department at 239-213-4828.

