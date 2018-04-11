NCH outpatient care clinic coming to Estero

Estero and Bonita Springs residents will soon have another health care facility to choose from.

The $34 million NCH HealthCare System outpatient care clinic will be located at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Walden Center Drive.

The clinic will also be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for area residents and visitors alike.

Beverly McNew, of Bonita Springs, praised the NCH’s efforts in adding an additional facility.’

“It makes me feel safe that we can a hospital to take care of us,” McNew said.

The outpatient care center would also compete with Lee Health’s outpatient facility currently under construction less than a mile away.

Peter Simmons, mayor of Bonita Springs, said the center would be convenient for area residents who’d no longer need to travel further distances for health care.

“When minutes are critical and time is critical in a life or death situation, we’re now going to be ready in Bonita Springs,” Simmons said.

McNew agreed and said having another facility centrally located is between would be beneficial for those in need.

“I think it’s good competition to have more than one hospital in an area so everyone doesn’t either have to go to Healthpark or the hospital in Naples,” she said. “We have something in between.”

The project is expected to bring 80 jobs to the area and be finished by the end of 2018.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Rachel Ravina