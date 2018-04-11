Woman killed, man shoots self outside Denny’s in south Fort Myers

A woman was killed and a man was injured Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Denny’s on Summerlin Center Drive, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the restaurant on 8031 Summerlin Center Drive.

A male suspect allegedly shot a female and himself, according to deputies. The woman was pronounced dead but the male suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office provided updates on the shooting at a press conference:

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina